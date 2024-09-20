Study: Mass Deportation of Biden-Harris Migrants Would Improve Deficit

A study by the Manhattan Institute’s Daniel Di Martino finds that mass deportation of the millions of unskilled, uneducated migrants who have flooded this country thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s disastrous border policies would greatly improve the national deficit.

In his study, titled “The Lifetime Fiscal Impact of Immigrants,” Di Martino found that the onslaught of Biden’s unskilled, uneducated migrants is a net loss to the U.S taxpayer, costing up to $130,000 per migrant over the migrant’s lifetime should they choose to stay in the U.S.A., he explained in an op-ed published by Fox News on Friday.

WATCH — Migrants Admitted to U.S. Under Biden-Harris CBP One App Without Any Asylum Questions:

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

Illegal aliens that came here before the recent Biden waves are an even greater drain on America, imposing a net cost of $196,000 per migrant on the U.S. taxpayer.

Di Martino went on to explain that the reason his analysis differs so sharply from the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) claims, which state that migrants will reduce the budget deficit by $900 billion, is because the CBO does not bother to add up all the welfare and freebies that migrants receive, all of which are paid for by taxpayers and which seriously impact the deficit.

“The immigration status quo is a threat to America’s national interest. Most recent immigrants have entered unvetted and illegally and are likely to cost taxpayers trillions of dollars in the long run,” Di Martino wrote.

Di Martino does not call for an end to immigration, though, and noted his analysis found that importing more educated, white-collar migrants into the U.S., will actually have a positive impact on the deficit.

The researcher said the U.S. could reduce the deficit by $150 billion after just one year of being more selective in the criteria for allowing migrants to enter the country and another $25 billion a year for many years afterward. But leaving the door wide open for millions of poor, uneducated, and unskilled migrants is a disastrous policy.

Donald Trump has repeatedly said he would move to greatly increase the number of deportations if he were to retake the White House. Early this year he even said he would authorize the National Guard to help man an expanded deportation system.

The former president’s ideas on deportation are very popular with voters, too. In June a poll found that a strong majority of 62 percent support an increase in deportation of illegal border crossers, and another poll that same month found the number favoring deportation was even higher. And in August, half of respondents of another study illegal migration is a “critical threat” to the U.S.A.

WATCH — Pelosi on CA Using Tax Dollars to Help Illegals Buy Homes: Have to Make Home Ownership “Available to All”:

As to Trump’s plan to initiate mass deportations of unskilled, uneducated — and often dangerous — illegals, Di Martino says it would absolutely not be the disaster Trump’s critics claim it would be.

“I looked at whether the mass deportation program promised by former President Donald Trump would be the disaster that its critics claim,” Di Martino wrote in his op-ed. “My study shows that mass deportations would actually reduce the debt over the long run by over $1 trillion. But again, selectivity is better: Were a mass deportation policy combined with legalization of college-educated Dreamers, the U.S. could potentially reduce the federal debt by $1.9 trillion — nearly doubling its savings.”

Di Martino concluded, “As the federal debt keeps rising toward unsustainable levels and the border stays wide open, America cannot afford to ignore the fiscal consequences of immigration.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston