Poll: Majority Support Donald Trump’s Promise to Enact ‘Largest Deportation … in American History’

The latest Harvard-Harris poll shows majority support for former President Donald Trump’s mainstream campaign promise to “carry out the largest deportation operation in American history.”

Trump’s promise to “carry out the largest deportation operation in American history” wins 62 percent support. That includes 39 percent who “strongly” support it and 23 percent who “somewhat” support it. Seventeen percent “somewhat” oppose it, and 20 percent “strongly” oppose it.

The poll also shows majority support for Trump’s centrist promise to “seal the border and stop the migrant invasion.” Seventy-three percent support it — including 49 percent who “strongly” support it — and only 13 percent “strongly” oppose it.

The poll further shows 83 percent support for the centrist promise to “stop outsourcing and turn the United States into a manufacturing superpower.” It is “strongly” supported by 50 percent and is “strongly” opposed by six percent. The policy promise has immigration implications because Fortune 500 companies use the federal government’s visa worker programs — such as the H-1B and J-1 programs — to outsource U.S. jobs to imported Indian and Chinese workers.

The poll also shows that the two leading issues are “price increases/inflation” and “immigration.” Both issues are entangled because many bankers and experts say that President Joe Biden’s migration has inflated the price of housing while reducing the purchasing power of Americans’ wages.

This survey was conducted online within the United States from July 26-28, 2024, among 2,196 registered voters, by The Harris Poll, HarrisX, and Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies. The margin of error is ± 2.1 percent.

The poll is a blow to the business and progressive groups that want to keep the massive and growing population of illegal migrants. “I honestly just don’t see it happening,” Ammon Blair, a former Border Patrol agent who is at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told NBC News. “One, because I think it’s political suicide, and two, I think we need to focus on national security issues.”

“The failure of the Biden-[Kamala] Harris open border invasion has turned mass deportation into the mainstream consensus view, and it’s not surprising,” said Robert Law, the director of the Center for Homeland Security and Immigration.

Any trauma deportation creates is the “responsibility of Biden and Harris,” Law said, adding, “Biden and Harris incentivized illegal aliens to be trafficked or smuggled into the U.S. That is the cruelest possible immigration policy anyone could possibly introduce. A removal or a deportation is not a punishment. It is the conclusion of an immigration life cycle for somebody who has broken the law.”

The Harvard-Harris result matches prior polls, including a CBS poll that showed 62 percent centrist support for a policy that would “deport all undocumented immigrants.” CBS reported on June 9:

A nearly six in 10 majority of voters say they would favor, in principle, a new government program to deport all undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. (That isn’t purely partisan, it includes a third of Democrats. It rises to nine in 10 Republicans.)

A clear 55 percent majority of Americans want reductions in migration, Gallup reported on July 12, despite elite insistence that the United States is a “nation of immigrants.” The results of the June 3-23, 2024, poll show that 55 percent of Americans want migration reductions, while just 16 percent want more migration.