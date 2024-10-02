Bank of America confirmed that some customers were having trouble “accessing their accounts and balance information,” according to CBS News.

The bank explained in a statement that “some clients” were dealing with a glitch that was preventing them from being able to access “their accounts and balance information,” according to the outlet.

“Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today,” Bank of America said. “These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Several people took to social media to share how the Bank of America glitch was affecting their bank accounts.

“My personal and business Bank of America accounts were wiped to $0.00 in this alleged cyber attack,” Elijah Schaffer, a journalist with Gateway Pundit wrote in a post.

“Bank of America having a glitch and my acct being at $0 gave me a heart attack,” one person wrote in a post on X.

“That Bank of America glitch… yup,” another person wrote. “Affecting my account.”

Another person wrote that Bank of America was “down and showing $0 balances,” and wouldn’t let them log in to their banking app.

“Can’t call customer support either because they just hang up saying they can’t accept calls right now,” the person added. “Did they get hacked?”

Around 12:39 p.m., there were over 1,000 reports of outages with Bank of America, according to DownDetector.

By 1:09 p.m., there were more than 17,000 reports of outages with the bank.

As of 5:54 p.m., there are currently more than 2,000 reports of outages with Bank of America, according to DownDetector.