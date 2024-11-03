A grocery store in Nashville, Tennessee, that stopped raising its prices to help customers suffering due to inflation may soon have to close due to being behind on rent.

The grocery store called A&M Marketplace, which is located at the Nashville Farmer’s Market, was recently notified it is in default, WTVF reported on Friday. Now, the store’s operators are worried because they only have a few days to come up with over $27,000. The owner is trying to find answers and help to remedy the situation, the outlet continued:

Storeowner Martha Lupai claims that an ongoing issue with squirrels in the Market House has caused her to throw out more than $5,700 in food due to contamination, halt her smoothie business—costing her $150 per day—and close her store multiple times to disinfect and clean. She’s spoken to city leaders about this issue. Lupai said she was offered and committed to a repayment plan to get caught up, but the Nashville Farmers’ Market is now going back on their word.

In September, Lupai said she agreed to pay the expected over $8,000 a month plus around $2,000 to eventually make good on the debt. However, the default notice came a few weeks later, and the WTVF report said, “According to the Farmers’ Market, the board of commissioners declined the repayment plan at the September meeting.”

The grocery store will close if the situation is not straightened out by Thursday.

The news comes as people across the nation are struggling under the high cost of inflation in President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) economy.

“It is not just any inflation, but the kind that strikes at the heart of every family’s kitchen — grocery prices,” Breitbart News reported in August.

“The numbers tell a grim story. Polls consistently show that inflation is the top concern for voters, and it’s easy to see why. Under the Biden-Harris administration, the cost of ‘food at home’ — bureaucratese for groceries — has surged by over 21 percent,” the outlet said.

Prices for everyday necessities such as food, rent, and electricity have trended upward since the two Democrats took office in January 2021.

It is important to note that in September, Job Creators Network (JCN) slammed Harris and Biden for claiming supermarkets and food manufacturers are “price gouging,” per Breitbart News.

“Are food retailers really price gouging, or is inflation the result of bad government policy?” JCN questioned, then explained:

When a company decides what to charge for a jar of peanut butter, it has to consider the prices they pay for peanuts, oil, salt, packaging, transportation, and what they have to pay their employees to make the peanut butter. All of those things go into the final price we see on the shelf. Government data shows the price of these input costs have increased at the same elevated rate as consumer costs under the Biden-Harris administration.

“Food manufacturers and grocers are simply passing along their higher costs to consumers to stay profitable,” the JCN video stated.