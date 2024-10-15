Food, Rent, Electricity Prices Soar Under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Americans have been feeling the pain of rising costs of everyday necessities since President Joe Biden (D) and Vice President Kamala Harris (D) took office in January 2021.

Prices for food, rent, and electricity have trended upward under the Biden and Harris administration, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The price of groceries is up 22.6 percent, rent is up 23.2 percent, and electricity is up 28.3 percent.

It is important not note that Harris is campaigning with her running mate, radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), against former President Donald Trump (R) and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), for the White House in 2024.

In August, Biden suggested Harris owns “Bidenomics” and will not back away from policies that fueled the inflation plaguing Americans, Breitbart News reported.

During a White House press conference in April, Biden claimed inflation was through the roof when he took office, but a Breitbart News fact check found that to be false.

The outlet continued:

Inflation was not skyrocketing when Biden took office. When Biden took the oath of office in January of 2021, the consumer price index was up 1.4 percent from a year earlier. The following month it was up 1.7 percent. The personal consumption expenditure price index, the measure used by the Federal Reserve as the basis for its two percent inflation target, was up 1.6 percent in January 2021 and 1.8 percent in February.

In September, Trump zeroed in on the inflation that has been hurting citizens trying to survive in the current economy, per Breitbart News.

His social media post compared food prices during his presidency to those under Biden and Harris, citing the price of coffee, salmon, potatoes, milk, ham, chicken, cheese, and eggs:

“The former president deemed it ‘The Cost of Kamala’ and told social media users that coffee under Trump was $6.99 but now it is $9.99,” the outlet said.