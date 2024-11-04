Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to rely on a script and coaching from her off-camera advisers to answer a simple question about reducing the prices of groceries on a popular health YouTuber’s podcast.

When Dr. Mike Varshavski, a content creator with nearly 13 million YouTube subscribers, asked Kamala Harris if there are “any plans to perhaps bring down prices of these whole foods, groceries, making sure that they’re widely available,” she immediately looked down at something out of her camera’s frame:

“Well, one of, one area of focus for me is, without any question — in fact, it’s my highest priority — is bringing down the cost of living, period, which includes the cost of groceries,” the Democrat candidate said as she continued to glance downwards.

“One area of focus for me has been…” she continued, before trailing off at the sound of a light knock or tap in the background.

She then looked off to the side — presumably in the direction of the tap — before bringing up “price gouging.”

“And as you know, you probably have a lot of people who watch you, who live in those states that were affected by Hurricane Helene and Milton — and what I have experienced as a former Attorney General of California is during these extreme emergency situations — there are predatory practices, including jacking up prices for things like food, to take advantage of people who are in distress,” Harris said.

Donald Trump’s War Room captioned the clip, “Kamala oscillates between looking at her pre-written script and her handlers as she tries to explain how she’d lower grocery prices (up 25%+ since she took office).”

“The only answer she could muster was addressing prices during hurricanes,” Trump War Room added.