AP Exit Poll: Voters In Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan More Focused On Economy

The economy may play even a bigger role in several key battleground states than in the rest of the nation.

Thirty-nine percent of voters say the economy is the top issue facing the country in this election, according to the AP VoteCast exit poll, making it the top issue.

In four of the battleground states, however, even larger shares of voters say it is the top issue.

In Georgia, 44 percent say the economy is the top issue. In Pennsylvania, 43 percent of voters name the economy as the top issue.

In North Carolina, the share naming the economy as the top issue is 42 percent. In Michigan, 41 percent.

Arizona matches the national share, at 39 percent, as does Wisconsin. In Nevada, the economy share is slightly elevated at 40 percent.