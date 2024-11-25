Thanksgiving Inflation: Cost of Holiday Feast Up 24% Under Joe Biden

Thanksgiving dinner will cost a staggering 24 percent more this year than it did before Joe Biden took office.

A dinner for 10, featuring 12 traditional dishes—like turkey, stuffing, cranberries, and pumpkin pie mix—will average $58.05, according to an annual survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation. That’s up from $46.90 at the last Thanksgiving of Donald Trump’s first term.

The price of a 16-pound turkey is $25.67 on average this year, up 32 percent from the pre-Bidenflation Thanksgiving of 2020.

“While consumers are getting some much-needed relief after years of elevated retail prices, these grocery bills also reflect some hard conversations around the dinner table for farm and ranch families,” the American Farm Bureau said.

Many prices are actually down a bit from last year, according to the Farm Bureau. The overall price of a holiday feast for 10 is down by 5 percent. But even that drop in prices is not enough to erase the financial squeeze of years of runaway prices.

“Consumers are exhausted from years of inflation, and it will take more than the past two years’ improvements to ease the pain,” the Farm Bureau said.

Here’s a list of the items whose prices have increased during the Biden presidency.

Pumpkin Pie Mix: 22.4 percent increase.

Milk, 1 Gallon: 4.2 percent increase.

Carrots and Celery: 15 percent increase.

Rolls: 56.4 percent increase.

Pie Shells: 40 percent increase.

Green Peas: 18.5 percent increase.

Whipping Cream: 4 percent increase.

Cubed Stuffing: 45.2 percent increase.

The only items on the Farm Bureau’s Thanskgiving feast menu that have not gone up in price since four years ago are cranberries and sweet potatoes. Cranberry prices, however, were up this year compared with last year, as were prices of dinner rolls, stuffing and whipping cream. Prices for turkey, sweet potatoes, frozen peas, a vegetable tray of carrots and celery, pumpkin pie mix, pie crusts, and whole milk were down from last year.

President Biden may have pardoned the White House turkeys this year but American households are still serving the stiff sentence of Bidenflation.