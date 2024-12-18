Canada Trims Immigration Rules After Trump Criticism

Canada is tightening its immigration rules to reduce cheating and illegal entries only days after President-elect Donald Trump criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his liberal policies.

On Wednesday, Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced several changes to the country’s immigration laws as Americans have voted to put Donald Trump into the White House with his pledge to implement the biggest deportation policy in American history.

Trudeau’s retreat from his unpopular mass migration policy comes as he faces the imminent collapse of his majority in Canada’s parliament.

One change in particular concerns the practice of “flagpoling” in which migrants exit Canada at a port, but then turn around and reenter in order to change their immigration status to get more benefits.

“Flagpoling uses resources at the border and creates unnecessary delays,” Miller said, adding, “Flagpoling has been a way for people to quickly change their status, such as renewing a work or study permit, without fully going through the proper channels. This is inefficient and causes unnecessary congestion at border points.”

Other changes include new rules aimed at reducing job trafficking for migrants to stop employers from importing migrants to take jobs that Canadians can otherwise take.

Miller’s changes also give immigration authorities more power to make changes to an immigrant’s status.

As Business Standard notes, “As part of the plan, Canada will gain new powers to cancel, suspend, or amend immigration documents when necessary. These powers are intended to help prevent individuals who may pose a security risk from entering the country. The Canadian government also plans to introduce measures that will impose restrictions on countries that do not cooperate in returning their citizens in cases of fraudulent entry.”

“Canada is committed to protecting its immigration system and ensuring that it is both efficient and secure,” Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said.

Late last month, President-elect Trump warned both Mexico and Canada that he would use his powers as president to enact tariffs if those two countries don’t move to help the U.S. crack down on illegal migration.

“Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price.”

Days later, Trudeau scrambled to take a meeting with the president-elect at his Florida home Mar-a-Lago.

Even with that, though, Canadian Finance Minister and close Trudeau ally Chrystia Freeland resigned her office as Trudeau continues to struggle with his own voters.

Meanwhile, president-in-waiting Trump trolled Trudeau as the PM’s political fortunes continue to collapse.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston