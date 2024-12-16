President-elect Donald Trump trolled Canada and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the country’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned, stating that the “Great State of Canada is stunned.”

“The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!”

This is not the first time that Trump has trolled Trudeau. In another post on Truth Social from December 10, Trump described Trudeau as being “Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada.”

As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak previously reported, during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago between Trump and Trudeau, Trump reportedly joked that if Trudeau did not like the idea of being hit with a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada, Canada could become the 51st state and Trudeau could be the governor.

Trump’s statement comes after Freeland, who had also served as Canada’s deputy prime minister announced that she was resigning from the Cabinet.

Freeland revealed in a resignation letter addressed to Trudeau posted to X, that on Friday, Trudeau had informed her that he “no longer” wanted her to “serve” as the finance minister. Freeland noted that over the past few weeks, she and Trudeau had been at “odds” with each other “about the best path forward for Canada.”

“On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet,” Freeland said. “Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet.”