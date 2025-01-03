Exclusive: Trump Team Accuses Biden of ‘Exacting Political Revenge’ on American People with Oil Blockade

President-elect Donald Trump will not let Joe Biden’s ban on oil and gas drilling in certain federal waters stand in the way of providing Americans with inexpensive and abundant energy, according to spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt in an exclusive interview with Breitbart Confidential.

President Biden is reportedly gearing up to impose a sweeping, permanent ban on new oil and gas drilling across vast stretches of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, along with other federal waters. According to insiders familiar with the scheme, this move is designed to entrench the policy so deeply that the incoming Trump administration—or any pro-energy Republican administration—would face serious hurdles in rolling it back.

“Joe Biden clearly wants high gas prices to be his legacy. This is a disgraceful decision designed to exact political revenge on the American people who gave President Trump a mandate to increase drilling and lower gas prices. Rest assured, Joe Biden will fail, and we will drill, baby, drill,” Leavitt told Breitbart News.

Biden is preparing to invoke a little-known provision of the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to block future oil and gas leasing in federal waters. According to sources familiar with the plan, the move would grant Biden sweeping authority to withdraw key offshore areas from energy development, tying the hands of future administrations intent on restoring U.S. energy independence.

