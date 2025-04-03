Germany’s vice chancellor compared the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the impact President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs will have on the E.U. and threatened to “arm wrestle” the U.S. in a trade battle.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who also serves as Germany’s minister for economic affairs, told reporters in Berlin that the new tariffs are “comparable with the situation after the Russian aggression on Ukraine, where we knew that something new was happening and we were not prepared in Europe to cope with the challenge.”

He also said Trump’s “Declaration of Economic Independence,” which he unveiled to the world from the White House on Wednesday, warrants “pressure” from Germany and the rest of the E.U.

“I think a similar reaction is necessary now from the European Union and its world partners,” Habeck said, according to the Associated Press (AP).

In a translation from CNBC, Habeck predicted that Trump will “buckle under pressure” and “correct” his tariff announcement, adding that the American president “needs to feel the pressure” from Europe.

“And this pressure now needs to be unfolded, from Germany, from Europe in the alliance with other countries, and then we will see who is the stronger one in this arm wrestle,” Habeck stated.

During his “Liberation Day” speech from the White House Rose Garden this week, Trump said the E.U. “rip[s] us off” — and slapped them with a 20 percent tariff in response to their 39 percent tariff on American goods.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also reacted poorly to the news, calling the reciprocal tariffs “fundamentally wrong,” according to CNBC.

“Europe will react united, strong, and proportionally to the decision by the U.S.,” he said.

The U.S. was the largest recipient of German exports in 2024, the outlet noted.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, D.C. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.