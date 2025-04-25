Democrats Threaten Salvadoran People to Get MS-13 Suspect Back to U.S.

El Salvadorans are pulling themselves out of poverty and gang wars, but Democrats want left-wing Americans to kick them in the teeth by boycotting their tourist destinations.

“Vote with your feet,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) told an audience at Semafor’s World Economy Summit on Wednesday. Nearby “Costa Rica is a beautiful place: You don’t have to go to El Salvador” as tourists, said Van Hollen.

Democrats are threatening El Salvadorans’ small economy because they want the government to return one of its deported citizens — Kilmar Abrego Garcia — back to the United States, despite the man’s lurid history of wife beating, migrant smuggling, and links to the MS-13 murder gang.

Semafor reported:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that his state would review government contracts and investments with businesses in El Salvador as well as trade with the country, paving the way for a potential boycott … “I think economic pressure works,” California Rep. Robert Garcia told Semafor after his own trip to the country.

In contrast, Salvadorans are using their tourist industry to grow their small economy, raise wages, and spread prosperity in the small Latino nation of almost seven million people.

For example, the country’s tourism industry is trying to attract investors to create jobs and wages for Salvadorans:

For many years, El Salvador’s economy and society has been crippled by the pro-migration policies that Van Hollen supports.

The establishment’s post-1990 Extraction Migration economic policy has pulled many young workers out of Central America for use as manual laborers, consumers, and renters in the U.S. economy.

The quasi-colonialist economic policy is strongly backed by Democrats, regardless of the reality that it has devastated Latino economies in Haiti, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Ecuador, Cuba, and many other countries.

El Salvador’s economy was further damaged when the U.S. governments welcomed Salvadoran migrants and then deported them once they were radicalized by gang fights with Mexican gangs in Los Angeles.

However, El Salvador’s economy has been growing since President Nayib Bukele crushed the country’s gangs in 2022.

El Salvador’s government reported:

More than 2.3 million international visitors made tourism in El Salvador between January and July 2024, which is 22% more than in 2023, reported the Central American country’s Ministry of Tourism. This result makes El Salvador the country with the highest tourism growth in the entire region, which in large part can be considered the result of the controversial security plan implemented by President Nayib Bukele, which involved the detention of almost 80,000 people under an “exception regime”, allegedly for being part of gangs that sowed terror and insecurity throughout the country. Although this policy was rejected by human rights organizations for including an “exception regime” that suppresses citizens’ rights, the truth is that Bukele’s crusade ended the gangs’ dominance and significantly reduced the country’s homicide rate, from 106 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2015 to 2.4 in 2023, a figure below the world average. As a result, many people went back to walking around the cities at night, and parks and squares were once again filled with children playing, a scene that was not usual, especially after certain hours of the day.

Nonetheless, progressive, anti-racist Van Hollen is calling on Democrats to boycott the Salvadoran comeback.

In 2019, Van Hollen insisted President Donald Trump was a “Racist-in-Chief.”