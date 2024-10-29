Joe Biden’s Migration Has Extracted Roughly 1 in 10 Nicaraguan Men

President Joe Biden’s migration policy has extracted roughly one in ten Nicaraguan working-age men into the U.S. job market and consumer economy, leaving the country under the firm control of a left-wing dictator.

The data is found at the Department of Homeland Security, which shows that 334,000 Nicaraguan single adults crossed the border in search of work since Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

If 75 percent of the Nicaraguan migrants were men, then Biden and his aides have extracted 10 percent of Nicaragua’s working-age men. The extraction rate leaves few young men in Nicaragua to grow the economy or to push back against the dictatorial government that is choking the country’s democracy and economy.

The San Antonia Express-News described one young migrant on October 29 who is now working for the U.S. consumer economy:

MILWAUKEE — Enock Mendez, a recently arrived Nicaraguan immigrant, gives haircuts in a tidy, well-lighted corner barber shop not far from where the Republican and Democratic conventions were held last summer.

“I left everything I knew behind — my family, my career, everything — but it was definitely worth it,” said Mendez, 22, who works several jobs while pursuing a degree in marine biology. “I would do it all over again because once you cross the border, the possibilities are endless. In 2021, about 160,000 Nicaraguan migrants were living in the United States, legally or illegally. Under Biden’s tenure, that number has likely tripled to 500,000 in 2024. Biden’s migrants are an economic windfall for his Bidenomics economy — and also for Nicaragua’s dictator, Daniel Ortega. In December 2023, Reuters reported: Nicaraguan migrants sent relatives back home record remittances this year through November, data from the country’s central bank showed on Wednesday, fueled by massive waves of migration leaving the Central American nation in recent years. In a statement, the bank noted a record haul of about $4.24 billion in remittances for the 11-month period, 47% more than the amount sent home during the same period last year.

In 2023, the Biden-era remittances boosted the nation’s economy by 33 percent, or almost double the 2020 gain under President Donald Trump, according to the World Bank. Some migrants from Nicaragua have been deported under Mayorkas in 2024. But Mayorkas is importing more than 1.3 million migrants — including men from Nicaragua — via the quasi-legal “humanitarian parole” pipeline that he set up in 2022.

Biden’s welcome for migrants has also drained human resources from many other countries, including Cuba and Haiti.

In the worst case, Biden’s policy of Extraction Migration has helped to collapse the economy and government of Haiti.

Biden’s deputies have imported roughly 500,000 Haitians, including many trained experts, such as Getro Bernabe, who is now helping employers in Charleroi, Pa., fill their low-tech, l0w-wage workplaces with Haitian migrants. The outflow includes many teachers, administrators, healthcare workers, and policemen. On October 9, Breitbart News reported that the U.S. Department of State’s “2024 Trafficking in Persons Report: Haiti” admitted:

Law enforcement experienced a significant reduction in its [9,000 person] workforce as police officers fled the country; media reported 3,000 police officers departed Haiti since 2022, the majority of whom anecdotally left on the U.S. government’s [visa] processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, a humanitarian parole program [created by Mayorkas] that included Haitians as of January 2023.

Nicaragua’s dictator has also used Biden’s welcome for migrants as a way to deport his domestic opponents.

“I’m a Nicaraguan political exile,” Adolfo Román García García told KUNC.org radio in June 2023 from his new home in Silverthorne, Colorado:

U.S. officials denied any political trade-off in exchange for accepting the deportees, KUNC.org reported:

Just a few days before, the Nicaraguan regime had reached out to the American Embassy in Managua and informed the ambassador that they would release the political prisoner if the U.S. would fly them out of the country. A State Department official told KUNC that the prisoner release was a unilateral decision on the part of the Nicaraguan government. The U.S. did not offer anything in return. It was an unprecedented move. And to satisfy the Nicaraguan government, the transport had to be arranged very quickly, and in secret.

However, Nicaragua has opened its main airport to migrants from around the world, ensuring a steady inflow of global migrants who then move into Mexico before crossing the U.S. border.

So a deal would be rational for both countries because the Nicaraguan government has the power to regulate the flow of global migrants into Mexico and the United States, especially during an election year. And Biden’s deputies — including his pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas — have negotiated an election-year deal with Mexico to temporarily shrink and stabilize the flow of wage-cutting economic migrants into Americans’ communities.

Under Biden, U.S. officials have not made any open effort to subvert Ortega’s far-left government. Biden’s hands-off policy is very different from President Ronald Reagan, who funded a guerrilla army that successfully pushed Ortega out of power in 1990. Ortega returned to power in 2006 in an election and then cracked down on dissenters, including the Catholic Church.

Mayorkas

Mayorkas has repeatedly explained that he supports more migration because of his migrant parents, his sympathy for migrants, and his support for “equity” between Americans and foreigners. He even insists that Springfield “has blossomed by reason of the infusion of [up to 20,000] individuals from another country.”

He also justifies his welcome for migrants by saying his priorities are above the law, claiming the Bidenomics-era “needs” of U.S. businesses are paramount — regardless of the cost to ordinary Americans, the impact on U.S. children, or Americans’ rational opposition.

In September, Mayorkas again complimented Canada’s supercharged migration system, even though Canadians’ expanding poverty, declining productivity, and poll-tested anger are likely to push Prime Minister Justin Trudeau out of office by the fall of 2025.

Mayorkas said:

We look to the north, with Canada. Canada takes a look at its market needs, and it says, “You know what? We need 700,000 foreign workers to address our labor needs domestically.” And, so, they build a visa system for that year to address the current market condition. And they say, “We’re going to bring in a million people.” And it’s market sensitive. We [in the United States] are dealing with numerical caps on labor-driven visas that were set in 1996. It’s 2024. The world has changed. It is remarkable how there can be [elite] agreement that [the visas system] is broken and not have an agreement on a solution. The country is suffering as a result of it.

But U.S. politicians understand that Mayorkas’s combination of progressive ideology, Bidenomics, and business interests is increasingly unpopular.

“[I] speak to state leaders, Senators, House members on both sides of the aisle, and they will speak of visa [worker] programs and the need to expand the number of visas … [and yet] nothing, nothing is accomplished,” Mayorkas lamented.