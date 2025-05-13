Make Childhood Great Again: Prices Down For Ice Cream, Toys, Hot Dogs, Bikes, Cereal, Kids’ Shoes

Tariffmageddon has not come for American kids.

Although critics of the Trump administration have claimed that President Donald Trump’s tariffs would push up the price of toys and other things precious to American children, prices are down for many of the core goods important to kids.

Overall inflation has come in lower than expected for three months, defying predictions that tariffs would push prices higher. Even better, prices for many goods consumed by kids having fun are down compared with a year ago.

Here’s a list of price declines compared with a year earlier, according to April data released by the Department of Labor on Tuesday.

Toys : Down 1.4 percent.

: Down 1.4 percent. Ice Cream: Down 2.8 percent.

Down 2.8 percent. Hot Dogs: Down 4.3 percent.

Down 4.3 percent. Bicycles: Down 6.6 percent.

Down 6.6 percent. Breakfast Cereal: Down 2.5 percent.

Down 2.5 percent. Snacks: Down 0.1 percent.

Down 0.1 percent. Kids’ Shoes: Down 2.9 percent.

Down 2.9 percent. Girls’ Clothes: Down 3.8 percent.

Down 3.8 percent. Infants’ and Toddlers’ Apparel: Down 4.4 percent.

Kids and parents are getting some serious price relief just in time for the summer of 2025.