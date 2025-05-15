Eggflation Cracks: Egg Prices Plunge 39%

After months of being the poster child for grocery store inflation, egg prices have finally cracked.

According to Thursday’s Producer Price Index report, egg prices plummeted 39.4 percent in April, marking one of the steepest monthly drops ever recorded for a staple food item.

The plunge comes after a year of scrambled supply driven by avian flu outbreaks. But with flocks recovering, production has stabilized—and the correction has been swift and dramatic.

For consumers, the collapse in egg prices offers welcome relief in an economy still wrestling with sticky service-sector inflation. For retailers and restaurants, it’s a chance to lower input costs without squeezing margins.

The timing is poetic: the decline arrived just in time for Easter, one of the biggest egg-buying periods of the year.

Eggflation is over. Let the brunching and baking begin.