Core U.S. Factory Orders Rose In June, Indicating Solid Demand

U.S. factory orders fell in June as aircraft bookings retreated, but core measures strengthened, suggesting underlying demand held up into the summer. New orders declined 4.8 percent to $611.7 billion, a touch better than the minus 5.0 percent drop expected by Econoday.

Outside the volatile transportation category, new orders rose 0.4 percent to $498.6 billion, a commonly watched proxy for factory demand beyond aircraft and autos. Excluding both transportation and defense, orders showed an even firmer 0.8 percent gain, rising to $483.5 billion from $479.6 billion in May.

Transportation was the swing factor. Transportation equipment orders fell 22.4 percent to $113.1 billion, led by nondefense aircraft and parts down 51.8 percent after May’s surge. Defense aircraft rose 5.0 percent. Nondurable-goods orders rose 0.5 percent to $299.9 billion, cushioning the headline drop.

Orders for durable goods, excluding aircraft and defense, rose 0.4 percent.

Orders for industrial machinery rose 6.9 percent to $3.51 billion and primary metals orders climbed 0.6 percent to $26.51 billion. Household appliance orders rose 1.4 percent to $1.3 billion.

Construction machinery orders fell 3.9 percent to $3.9B. Orders for motor vehicles, parts, and trailers declined by 0.7 percent.

June’s decline followed an 8.3 percent jump in May, underscoring the month-to-month noise from aircraft bookings. Through the first half of 2025, new orders are 3.8 percent above a year earlier.

