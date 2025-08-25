Labor Department Unveils ‘American Workers First’ Display to Reclaim Labor Day

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is paying homage to President Theodore Roosevelt in its execution of President Donald Trump’s vision for “American Workers First” in recognition of Labor Day, a display outside the agency’s headquarters shows.

The Washington, DC, building currently bears two banners, displaying the portraits of Trump and Roosevelt, along with the slogan “American Workers First”:

Between the three-story-long banners is an equally large American flag just above the building’s main entrance.

Native-born Americans account for 100 percent of the nation’s job gains since Trump reentered office in January, the DOL revealed last month.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Labor Department is putting American Workers First and reclaiming Labor Day as a true celebration of the hardworking men and women who make our nation the greatest in the world,” DOL Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement to Breitbart News on Monday following the unveiling of the banners.

“Just as President Teddy Roosevelt once united workers and industry, President Trump is redefining what it means to champion the American workforce, and that commitment is front and center as we kick off America’s 250th birthday,” she added.

President Trump told Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson during an August 5 press event that his priority is American workers.

“Well, we want to take care of our American workers first and foremost, and that’s what we’re doing,” Trump said when asked about the drop in foreign-born workers in the labor sector. “We also want to help our farmers because our farmers are producing like never before. We have to help them, and we’re working out some very complicated strategies and language.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has fined companies for favoring foreign workers on H-2A visas over American job applicants, Breitbart News reported in July.

