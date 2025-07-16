The Department of Justice (DOJ) has fined a Mississippi-based company for favoring foreign workers on H-2A visas over American job applicants.

This week, the DOJ announced a settlement agreement with H2A Complete II Inc., a Mississippi firm that specializes in funneling foreign H-2A visa workers to United States farms after the department’s prosecutors found that Americans were being discriminated against.

“American workers seeking jobs in their own country deserve priority,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said. “This Department of Justice will continue to protect our country’s workers from unlawful discrimination in favor of foreign nationals.”

The settlement requires the company to pay a $25,000 fine, revise its employment practices, and throw out its excessive job requirements in postings that are aimed at weeding American applicants out of the hiring process.

“DOJ’s Civil Rights Division is protecting American workers from unlawful discrimination by employers that prefer to hire foreign visa workers instead of U.S. workers,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “Protecting job opportunities for the American workforce is one of our top priorities.”

The discrimination case is the second settlement reached by the DOJ’s Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative this year. The office was launched by the first Trump administration but shut down by former President Joe Biden.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.