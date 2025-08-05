WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration is focused on taking care of American workers when Breitbart News asked how the drop in foreign-born workers in the labor sector would benefit American workers.

After Trump signed an executive order establishing the White House Task Force on the 2028 Summer Olympics, he fielded questions from reporters at the event.

“Well, we want to take care of our American workers first and foremost, and that’s what we’re doing,” Trump said in response to Breitbart News’s question. “We also want to help our farmers because our farmers are producing like never before. We have to help them, and we’re working out some very complicated strategies and language.”

Trump emphasized that, above all else, what he was elected to do is remove illegal aliens from the country and secure the border.

“But the main thing that I think I was elected to do is to get the illegals out of our country, who are, especially in particular, criminals. 11,888 murderers were allowed into our country with Biden’s open border policy, with our border czar, who never spoke to the border patrol, never went to the border one time: that’s Kamala,” Trump added. “And think of it, we have murderers. We have people coming in from all countries all over the world, from prisons, from prisons in the Congo and Africa, from prisons all over South America, all over rough parts of Europe, all over Asia.”

He said that illegal aliens are no longer “pouring” into America and highlighted that for three months, there have been zero illegal aliens admitted into the United States, which Breitbart News Texas’s Bob Price and Randy Clark exclusively reported on Saturday.

“So we just announced we had our third consecutive month where we rated zero people — and these are, frankly, very liberal people that make up these charts, so I don’t know what’s wrong with them. They seem to not be doing their job for the Democrats, but I’m honored by the fact that they say it,” Trump said. “We’re very tough on the border, and people can come into our country, but they have to come in legally.”

“I think that we’ve done an amazing job, actually, but we have to get the criminals out of our country: murderers, drug dealers, gang members. They emptied prisons into our country. It’s one of the reasons, I think, even beyond the economy, it’s one of the reasons I got elected. It’s really maybe the number one. It was between the economy and that.”

During an interview with Trump earlier Tuesday, CNBC’s Squawk Box’s Becky Quick noted that there was a drop off of 1.7 million foreign-born workers in the jobs report, which Trump called “a great number.”

“That’s a great number because it means we’re putting Americans to work,” he said.