Native-born Americans account for 100 percent of the nation’s job gains since January, when President Donald Trump took office, the Labor Department revealed.

“Under [President Trump], native-born workers have accounted for ALL job gains since January. American Workers First!” the Labor Department wrote on X.

Compare those figures to job gains under former President Joe Biden, when native-born Americans accounted for just 52 percent of new employment in 2024.

While foreign-born employment is down by over half a million, thanks to strict federal immigration enforcement, native-born American employment is up by over two million.

Against the backdrop of Trump reversing Biden’s migrant economy, industry lobbyists from agriculture to hotels are pressuring the administration to pump the labor market with foreign visa workers.

This week, for instance, the Labor Department announced the establishment of an office to streamline the process whereby United States employers import foreign visa workers for American jobs.

A senior administration official told Axios that the new process “is not amnesty” or even “amnesty lite,” a pointed remark meant to stem concerns from grassroots Trump supporters who were concerned over recent discussions of amnesty for illegal farm and hotel workers.

Today, there remain about 7 million Americans unemployed, another 1.6 million who are considered long-term unemployed, 4.5 million Americans who are working part-time but want full-time employment, and 6 million Americans who are not in the labor market but who want a job.

