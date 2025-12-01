Gas Prices Fall To Lowest In Four Years

Americans are finally seeing relief at the gas pump.

Gasoline prices across the U.S. fell to the lowest national average since May of 2021, according to the American Automobile Association. The driver’s club says that on Monday, the national average was $3.00 a gallon.

Lower gas prices are likely to ease the strain on American families from persistent inflation in the services side of the economy. President Donald Trump has made bringing down gasoline prices—and energy prices more broadly—a centerpiece of his administration’s affordability agenda.

In many areas of the country, gas prices have fallen well below $3 a gallon. In Texas, the average price is just $2.75 a gallon. In Oklahoma, a gallon of gas runs just $2.40.

In California, by contrast, a gallon of gas costs $4.56 on average, the highest in the U.S. Even in Hawaii, gas is cheaper, at $4.41 per gallon.