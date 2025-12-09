President Donald Trump touted strong economic numbers for Pennsylvania to kick off his speech in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night.

Trump stated that his administration has created 60,000 jobs for the commonwealth since returning to office in January, and he highlighted that tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians have been lifted off of food stamps.

“After just ten months in office, I’m pleased to report that America is winning again. Pennsylvania is prospering again, and I will not rest until this Commonwealth is wealthier and stronger than ever before,” the president told supporters.

“Since my inauguration, we’ve created nearly 60,000 new Pennsylvania jobs, including 4,000 Pennsylvania manufacturing jobs that the Democrats gave up on … Under our leadership, more than 40,000 Pennsylvanians have been lifted off of food stamps,” he added.

Trump then gave a shoutout to Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), who was elected last year, noting that they have worked to bring almost $100 billion in investment to the Keystone State.

“Working with Sen. David McCormick, we’ve secured commitments for nearly $100 billion of investments in Pennsylvania,” Trump said.

The president touted saving U.S. Steel, as well, through a planned partnership with Japanese-based Nippon Steel. Nippon Steel had sought to buy U.S. Steel for more than 18 months before the partnership was brokered.

“This little group of people, and me, saved a little company called U.S. Steel, and it’s hot as a pistol now, and we have the keys to the company,” Trump said. “It’s always going to be here. It’s never moving.”

Trump visited a U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, in May to celebrate the agreement.

“It will keep its headquarters in the great city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where it belongs. For generations, the name United States Steel was synonymous with greatness, and now it will again be synonymous with greatness,” he said at the time.

He also vowed in May that the “best and strongest steel on earth will forever be made in America and made in Pennsylvania.”