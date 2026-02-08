BMW Joins Other Carmakers Facing Numerous Safety Recalls

BMW North America is recalling nearly 90,000 vehicles due to an engine starter that may overheat and present a fire risk, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Saturday.

The NHTSA said the recall involves 87,394 of the manufacturer’s vehicles in the U.S. and will necessitate dealerships replace the engine starter at no cost.

This is not the first starter recall by the German carmaker.

BMW recalled more than 145,000 vehicles in the U.S. in October over a starter defect, according to Fox Business. Also, in September, BMW recalled 200,000 vehicles due to a similar issue.

Safety and defective equipment recalls have become ubiquitous in the auto-manufacturing industry.

Multiple automakers have recalled vehicles in recent weeks, including Chrysler, which had called back “more than 450,000 vehicles and more than 2,000 tow-trailer modules because of a brake light failure that could increase the risk of a crash,” according to the Fox Business report.

According to the cable outlet:

Last month, Toyota recalled more than 161,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. due to a software defect that can prevent the rearview camera image from displaying when the vehicle is shifted into reverse. That recall affected certain 2024 and 2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models equipped with the automaker’s Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system, according to the NHTSA. This week, federal regulators expanded an investigation into 1.27 million Ford F-150 pickup trucks following reports of safety issues related to the vehicles’ transmissions. The NHTSA said drivers reported unexpected transmission downshifts in the trucks without warning or driver input, often causing temporary rear-wheel lockup or skidding and increasing the risk of a crash.

However, “the F-150 is the best-selling pickup truck in the U.S.” according to the report. The Ford F-series has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. for 49 years, the Ford Motor Company noted, as well as the top-selling vehicle for 44 years, surpassing 800,000 in sales in 2025.