Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT), during a Breitbart News policy event, reacted to the jobs numbers that were released on Wednesday, pointing out that it means, “American businesses are investing in American jobs in America.”

During an interview with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Sheehy explained that it is “important to drill into what the jobs numbers actually mean.”

Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney reported that the United States economy “added 130,000 jobs in January, more than twice as many as expected”:

Economists had expected 55,000 jobs, although the range of forecasts was particularly wide, with some analysts predicting between zero jobs and 130,000. The unemployment rate was forecast to remain steady at 4.4 percent. The report was delayed a few days by the partial government shutdown. The jobs growth came entirely from the private sector, which added 172,000 jobs. The federal government’s payrolls contracted by 34,000 while state and local government employment shrank by 8,000. Construction added 33,000 in January and manufacturing employment climbed by 5,000. Durable goods manufacturing added 9,000 jobs and nondurables shrank by 4,000. The private sector’s services side added 136,000 jobs, primarily in the health and social services sector. Professional and business services added 34,000. Retail added 1,200 jobs.

“Victory. Vindication,” Sheehy said. “The fact that this administration and the Congress — everyone loves to beat up on Congress, but the Working Families Tax Cut Act that we passed last year avoided the largest tax increase in history.”

Sheehy continued to express, “we have an amazing Cabinet” that President Donald Trump “put in place.”

Sheehy continued to point out that while Democrats “fiercely attack” Cabinet members as “unqualified” and “unfit for office,” the Cabinet members are “aggressive revisionists” who understand “the mandate” they were given.

“I think those job numbers, when you look into the last twelve months of job transformation in America, it’s so important to drill into what the jobs numbers actually mean. And, what they mean is, American businesses are investing in American jobs in America,” Sheehy added. “So, yes, there’s been employment decrease because we’ve shifted from a public sector economy to a private sector economy.”