Trump Administration Cracks Down on Banks Lending To Illegal Aliens

The Trump administration on Monday announced sweeping new banking rules aimed at cracking down on lending to illegal immigrants, requiring lenders to consider that borrowers without legal work authorization may pose “elevated credit risk,” a move that supporters say could improve housing affordability for Americans.

The rules require banks and credit unions to account for the possibility that an illegal immigrant borrower could lose his job, be unable to find lawful work, or be removed from the country before repaying a mortgage, auto loan, credit-card balance, or other debt.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the National Credit Union Administration issued the joint guidance under President Donald Trump’s May executive order, “Restoring Integrity to America’s Financial System.”

The agencies urged banks to take in account that illegal immigrants may pose increased risks. Banks were told to identify, measure, and control those risks through their underwriting and loan-monitoring systems.

The new rules make immigration enforcement part of ordinary bank lending decisions. A loan supported by income from unauthorized employment must now be evaluated in light of the U.S. government’s efforts to expand workplace enforcement and removals.

The approach resembles the “transition risk” framework regulators previously applied to climate policy. Banks were expected to consider whether future government action or changing consumer preferences could weaken a borrower or strand an asset. Here, the transition risk is immigration enforcement and the possibility that a borrower’s income disappears before a loan is repaid. Banks were also told to examine their exposure to industries, employers, and geographic regions that could be disproportionately affected by the prevalence of illegal immigrants.

A bank with a large concentration of such borrowers could suffer what the agencies called “correlated credit deterioration,” with many loans weakening at once. Regulators said banks may identify signs of credit weakness in loans to borrowers without work authorization even when payments remain current.

The likely result is tighter credit for illegal immigrants. Banks could demand larger down payments and charge higher rates—or completely reject loan applications—when repayment depends on income from unauthorized work.

Fair-lending law does not stand in the way, according to the administration. The guidance directs banks to consult a June 8 statement from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which instructed creditors that the Equal Credit Opportunity Act expressly provides that “a creditor may take the applicant’s immigration status into account,” along with any additional information needed to determine its rights and remedies regarding repayment. The bureau also advised that lenders relying on income from U.S.-based employment should weigh whether a borrower could lose his job if deported.

The guidance completes the reversal of the Biden administration’s position. In October 2023, the CFPB and the Justice Department’s civil rights division issued a joint statement urging lenders to ignore a potential borrower’s immigration status, a move that encouraged lending to illegal aliens. Critics said the Biden policy blatantly ignored statutes authorizing banks to take into account immigration and work authorization status. In January, the two agencies withdrew it, saying it conflicted with the express language of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.

The OCC’s participation gives the rules broad reach. Gould said the agency is directly responsible for “the lion’s share of banking system assets” and is refocusing supervision on “material financial risk.”

In a speech Monday marking his first year as comptroller, Gould said lawful customers should be judged on “objective risk,” rather than political beliefs, industry affiliations or “reputational considerations that fall outside sound risk management.”

He also made clear that banks will be expected to act on risks identified by the agency, saying the OCC would demand “greater direct and sustained attention from bank decision-makers and faster remediation timeframes,” particularly at the largest banks.

The housing market may see the largest effects from the new policy. Credit determines how much buyers can bid for homes, and reduced mortgage availability for illegal aliens would lower their purchasing power and relieve price pressure in markets with many illegals.

A recent working paper from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found that illegal immigration substantially increased local housing demand from 2021 through 2024. An inflow of unauthorized workers equal to one percent of local employment was associated with a 2.2 percent increase in home prices and a 1.4 percent increase in rents. The economists attributed roughly 30 percent of home-price growth and 20 percent of rent growth in the average local market to illegal immigrant inflows during the period. They found little evidence that housing construction increased enough to meet the added demand, undermining a key argument made by proponents of the Biden administration’s open borders policies.

Monday’s action extends the administration’s immigration crackdown into the financial system.