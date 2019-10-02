Third Graders Surprise Classmate with Toys After He Lost Them in a Fire

Third-grade students at a Tennessee elementary school surprised one of their classmates with toys after he lost them in a fire that destroyed his family’s home two weeks ago.

When Daniel Hunt’s third-grade classmates at Philadelphia Elementary School in Philadelphia, Tennessee, found out that he lost everything in a fire two weeks ago, they banded together to create a secret toy drive for him to replace all the toys lost in the fire, WCMH reported.

The elementary school on Friday posted several photos of Daniel when he was surprised by a collection of toys. One of the photos showed his classmates giving him a giant bear hug.



Ever since the school posted the photos to Facebook, the photos have gotten thousands of Facebook reactions and several hundred shares.

Philadelphia Elementary School counselor Kelly Jones told ABC News that Daniel was “speechless” after his classmates shouted, “Surprise!”

“It was amazing to witness the excitement these third grade kids had while sneaking in toys. The entire week, they couldn’t love him enough,” Jones said.

“People were holding doors for him, getting his pencil ready for him each morning, taking his chair down from the desk for him to sit in and swarming him at recess,” she added.