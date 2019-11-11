Elderly Veteran Wins North Carolina Lottery on Veterans Day

Ernest Dodson won more than $275,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery on Monday.

Dodson paid just one dollar for the Cash 5 ticket he purchased at Sons of Nie, an Asian market in Greensboro. “I about fell over,” he said in a statement released by the lottery, the proceeds of which benefit North Carolina education. Cash 5 pulls a winner every night, with jackpots starting at $100,000.

He already seems to know exactly where it is going: The $195,757 Dodson will bring home after taxes will pay off his house and car, with some left over. “I’m tickled to death that I can be debt free,” he said. Dodson has plans for the remainder, as well. “I’m also going to get a bigger TV so I can watch my favorite wrestling matches,” he added.