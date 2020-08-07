New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is authorizing schools statewide to reopen for in-person learning this fall, he announced on Friday.

Cuomo announced that the statewide infection rate remains at one percent, telling reporters that New York is “probably in the best situation in the country right now.” Because of that, he is giving schools statewide the green light to reopen in the fall:

Today's update on the numbers: Of the 70,170 tests reported yesterday, 714 were positive (1.0% of total). Total hospitalizations are at 579. Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cdZ56yDq6r — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2020

“All school districts in the state can open, everywhere in the state,” Cuomo told reporters, calling it “great news.”

“You look at our infection rate, we are probably in the best situation in the country … so if anybody can open schools we can open schools, and that’s true for every region in the state,” he added.

Cuomo said individual school districts can embrace in-person learning, virtual learning, or implement a hybrid model. Regardless of their decisions, the governor is formally authorizing the reopening of brick and mortar schools:

Every region is well below our COVID infection limit, therefore all school districts are authorized to open. If the infection rate spikes, the guidance will change accordingly. School districts are required to submit plans to NYS for review. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2020

The state is providing guidelines for schools to reopen, including the inclusion of masks. School districts must “post their remote learning plans & their testing/tracing plans online,” “set dates for 3-5 discussion sessions with parents & community,” and “have at least one separate discussion with teachers alone,” per the governor:

In schools as elsewhere, masks are required when social distancing is impossible. Every student should plan to have one with them at all times. If a student does not have a mask, the school will be required to provide one. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 7, 2020

Cuomo also said he wants school districts to “post their quote-unquote testing plans for their school districts.”

Regions that experience a spike in cases, reporting an infection level of nine percent or greater before the first day of school, will be required to nix their immediate on-site reopening plans.

Currently, though, all regions remain sound.

“Everywhere in the state, every region is below the threshold that we established,” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. “If there’s a spike in the infection rate, if there’s a matter of concern in the infection rate, then we can revisit.”