More than $142,000 has been raised for a family in California after two girls were spotted last week using a Taco Bell’s Wi-Fi to complete their school work.

A photo of the two girls, which quickly went viral, showed them on the sidewalk outside a Taco Bell location in Salinas, California, working from their laptops as two employees watched.

Although the girls’ faces were obscured, the school district was able to identify them and give the family a hotspot, USA Today reported.

“The digital divide is very real, and delays in receiving needed technology are a statewide concern,” Amy Ish, president of the Salinas City Elementary School District, said in a statement. “We are grateful the state is making technology a priority and look forward to receiving these hotspots in our District.”

The district, comprised of 8,500 students, is in full virtual learning mode.

School officials have already doled out 8,245 Chromebooks and 1,500 hotspots to students, and are waiting for 2,500 more hotspots to be delivered.

Jackie Lopez said she started a GoFundMe campaign for the family after learning they were going to be evicted from their apartment.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign has raised $142,487, and the family is working with an accountant to manage the money.

“All children deserve a happy place to live, and because of their dedication, these little girls deserve a safe space to learn,” Lopez wrote. “We appreciate every single one of you for helping making that happen.”