President Joe Biden is opening the United States to thousands more refugees from around the world while keeping American citizens in lockdowns during the Chinese coronavirus crisis, former President Donald Trump said Sunday.

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump said that while millions of Americans remain under social and economic lockdown orders, Biden is increasing refugee resettlement by nearly 960 percent next Fiscal Year.

“[Biden’s] already increased refugee admissions by nearly ten times, but in effect, it will soon be hundreds of times as millions of people flow up through our soon-to-be open borders,” Trump said.

“Your families still cannot go out to eat at local restaurants but Joe Biden is bringing in thousands upon thousands of refugees from all over the world — people that nobody knows anything about,” Trump continued. “We don’t have crime records, we don’t have health records, what are they bringing in with them?”

Trump also blasted Biden for restarting immigration to the U.S. from countries that export terrorism, one of his first executive orders signed last month:

Within this first few hours, Biden eliminated our national security travel bans on nations plagued by terrorism. His first priority was to open our borders to unvetted travelers from Libya, Yemen, Syria, Somalia, and many other countries where strict vetting cannot occur … countries that have tremendous terrorism problems. [Emphasis added]

As part of Biden’s refugee resettlement surge, the president ended state and localities’ ability to have a say in whether they want to resettle refugees in their communities and towns. Trump, as president, signed an order giving states and localities veto power over refugee resettlement.

Biden, though, revoked the order — returning to a policy where a handful of refugee contractors choose where refugees are placed regardless of the wants of local communities.

