VIDEO: 102-Year-Old Joins Great-Grandson’s Remote Gym Class

A great-grandmother from Arizona was spotted joining her six-year-old great-grandson’s remote physical education class; the video has gone viral.

Julia Fulkerson, 102, began working out with her great-grandson, Brody Contreras, when they reunited last week after spending a year apart because of the coronavirus pandemic, KPHO reported.

The video, posted on Instagram Wednesday, showed the great-grandmother moving her arms and legs while her great-grandson was bouncing around the area. As of Saturday afternoon, it has racked up more than 418,000 views:

“I was cracking up and taking video after video, but it was also super surreal just kind of watching,” Brody’s mother, Angela Groch, said.

Groch and her husband received the coronavirus vaccine and decided to bring their son Brody along to visit Fulkerson.

The visit turned into a joint workout session, as well as a bonding moment for the two relatives.

“Great-grandma was like dancing around and doing the PE exercises,” Brody Contreras said.