High Schoolers Raise over $30,000 for Texas Girl Battling Cancer

The Shallowater High School Student Council in Texas raised thousands of dollars for a very special cause during its annual Mr. Mustang event on Thursday.

The funds raised will be given to the family of Baylor Buckner, a little girl recently diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, everythinglubbock.com reported.

The illness is a form of cancer “in which the bone marrow makes too many immature lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell),” according to the National Cancer Institute.

The event’s purpose was to raise awareness of different types of cancer and the impact on individuals and their families.

Fourteen candidates from various school organizations were tasked with giving facts about specific forms of cancer. Each person also performed a talent and answered a question in front of students and judges.

The school shared pictures of students at the event with Baylor in the middle helping hold the giant check.

“This was an amazing fundraiser for Baylor and her family! The event raised $30,103!” the post read:

Posted by Shallowater High School on Thursday, April 29, 2021

“We knew we could not pass up the opportunity to bless this amazing family. I know that there is not a family more deserving than the Buckners!” said Student Council president, Hannah Fisher.

“They are so kind, positive, and grateful. They are such a great example of clinging tight to their faith despite the challenging circumstances. The smile on Baylor’s face is what made all of the work worth it,” she continued.

Shallowater ISD expressed its thanks to everyone who donated and helped make the event a big success, saying of Baylor, “Though she be but little, she is fierce!”

Facebook users congratulated the students and one person called their efforts “outstanding.”

“Bravo!!!! I am so proud to be a part of the SISD community! There is so much light ahead for our world with kids like this in the lead!” another said.