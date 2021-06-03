A three-year-old pianist recently became the youngest individual to win a prestigious music competition which earned her a performance slot at Carnegie Hall.

Brigitte Xie of Ridgefield, Connecticut, began taking lessons during the coronavirus lockdown in June 2020, her father, Tao Xie told the New York Post.

“We tried to keep her entertained. She started playing a little bit while she was stuck at home during the pandemic,” he said. “I was surprised at how quickly she got good. I thought it was amazing.”

The little girl had a knack for the instrument and it did not take long for her to learn to read sheet music and follow cues, according to her teacher, Felicia Feng Zhang.

“She is really exceptional,” Zhang, who is the founder of All Talent Academy in Greenwich, explained. “She listens so well. When I demonstrate, she really watches what I did and imitates well.”

Once Zhang realized the girl’s potential, she urged her to practice even more.

“I said, ‘Brigitte, do you like a challenge? Would you like to be on stage?'” Zhang recalled.

The child recently became the youngest first-place winner of the Elite International Music Competition and the accomplishment gave her a performance slot at Carnegie Hall as part of the American Protégé International Music Talent Competition.

“I wanted her to learn an instrument but I never expected this result,” her dad said of his little girl’s talent.

“The first time I heard her playing a piano piece, I was so deeply moved,” her mother, Nicole Sun, who also plays piano, recalled.

The little girl who will turn four on June 19 will perform at Carnegie Hall in November and most likely be the youngest individual to participate, Fox 5 reported, adding she is planning to play Mozart.

“We are super excited to see it,” her father concluded.