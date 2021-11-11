Pro-abortion students at St. Louis University in Missouri were recorded Monday as they vandalized a memorial to aborted babies created by pro-life students on the campus of the Catholic school that is operated by Jesuits.

Nick Baker, a Students for Life organizer, shared the video of the destruction of a cross-shaped flag memorial, to honor some 800,000 babies aborted in 2019, and the subsequent confrontation he had with one of the pro-abortion students several days later, the Daily Mail reported.

On Monday, two female abortion proponents harassed Baker for “shaming” women with the memorial that had been approved by the university.

A student identified by the Daily Mail as Fiorella Michelis attempted to demolish the memorial and then, later on, is heard in the video angrily telling Baker, “I’ll keep killing f*****g babies!”

Michelis and her companion, who identifies herself in the video as Olivia Jarrell, are then seen kicking the flags that made up the cross display, pulling them out of the ground, and stomping through the area.

“So, you just love disrespecting women,” Jarrell says to Baker in the video and asks if he built the display.

When Baker acknowledges he and fellow Students for Life members created the memorial, the student identified as Michelis responds, “Yeah, a man who has absolutely no right telling women what to do with their bodies or trying to shame them or trying to make them feel guilty about their decisions that they have absolutely all the right to do.”

According to the news report, two other students approach the confrontation, and a male asks the pro-abortion students, “Would you please just let them have their thing?” The student identified as Michelis is heard countering, “Why can’t you just leave women alone?”

The male student offers that the memorial “helps us remember the people who were aborted” and asks the female students to “respect the free speech of these people.”

The student who identified herself as Jarrell asks, “If a woman was walking by who had an abortion, how do you think she would feel about this?”

“I’m sure she wouldn’t feel great, but that’s why we need to reach out to them and help them,” the male student is heard replying but is cut off by the pro-abortion students.

“They’re the ones who are shaming them, so how are they going to offer any kind of condolences or anything?” Michelis is heard objecting. “How does this help anyone?”

VIle. https://t.co/HT7lYmTvgO — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) November 11, 2021

On Wednesday, when the student identified as Michelis approached Baker on the sidewalk, he recorded her as she fumed at him.

“People hate you,” she is heard saying. “You’re a disgusting misogynist, and you know karma is going to f*****g get you. You’ll see that when you die, and hopefully you f*****g go to hell.”

“You can see my pictures, you can see how pretty I am, how good of a life I have,” she continues in the video. “And what do you have? You’re a f*****g loser, and you think you can tell other people what to do with their f*****g bodies.”

When Baker informs her most of the members of Students for Life are women, Michelis is heard saying in the video, “You just really enjoy your life, cause I’ll enjoy mine. And I’ll f*****g keep killing babies.”

According to the Daily Mail, Baker confirmed Michelis is one of the women he filmed desecrating the memorial and the student who rebuked him on Wednesday and touted she would “keep killing babies.”

The report noted that five additional students were recorded desecrating the pro-life memorial as Isabelle Hotard, president of the St. Louis University Students for Life chapter, approached them and asked them to leave the flags on the ground. The students then dropped the flags on the ground and left.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed to the Daily Mail the school is conducting an investigation into the destruction of the memorial.

The university takes “seriously any alleged violation of our Community Standards, and has policies and processes in place to address concerns when they are reported,” the spokesperson reportedly said.