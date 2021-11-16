A boy with Down syndrome made a big crowd in Oklahoma erupt in cheers and applause when he took one incredible basketball shot.

Tyler Hanks got to participate in the Olive Wildcats’ game going up against the Depew Hornets, KOCO reported Thursday.

It was the athlete’s first game, and he made sure it was unforgettable.

Video footage of the game showed the player, wearing a jersey with the number 14 on it, racing down the court as he dribbled the ball.

As the crowd cheered him on, he lifted the ball and took his shot. The ball bounced once off the goal, then landed squarely in the hoop.

The stands erupted in cheers, and everyone got to their feet as his fellow players congratulated him.

Hanks is an eighth grade student who attends Olive Public Schools, according to Fox 23.

His mother spoke with the outlet about the game and said, “He was having so much fun!”

“We were down by quite a bit … and the coach put him in, and there wasn’t a lot of time left on the clock, and the boys passed him the ball. And he dribbled it down the court, and he did his little thing, and he shot the ball,” she noted.

“And the crowd just absolutely went wild,” she continued, adding, “It was so fun!”

She remembers the scene causing her to cry and said, “I think half the gym was tearing up.”

According to her, the young man would have felt happy just to be with his team, but when the coach put him in the game, it was really special.

“[Tyler] sitting on the bench and wearing the jersey, but to get in and to actually go play and have all the boys and everyone support him so much … he was happy. He is so happy!” She explained.

“He couldn’t wait to play the next game,” his mother commented.

The Wildcats did not win the game, but the moment was special for the young man.