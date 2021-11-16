Poll: Nearly Half of Registered Voters Oppose Teaching of Critical Race Theory

People hold up signs during a rally against "critical race theory" (CRT) being taught in schools at the Loudoun County Government center in Leesburg, Virginia on June 12, 2021. - "Are you ready to take back our schools?" Republican activist Patti Menders shouted at a rally opposing anti-racism teaching that …
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Dr. Susan Berry

A USA Today/Suffolk University survey released this month found nearly half of registered voters oppose the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools.

Of 1,000 registered voters, 47 percent (472) said they oppose the teaching of CRT, while 20 percent (201) support it and 33 percent (327) said they “don’t know enough about it to say,” as seen in question 17 of the survey.

Among 334 Democrats, 44 percent (148) support the teaching of CRT, while 13 percent (45) oppose it and 42 percent (141) say they do not know enough about it.

With 321 Republican respondents, only 3 percent (9) support CRT in schools, while 78 percent (250) oppose it and 19 percent (62) said they do not know.

Among 339 independents, 13 percent (43) support CRT, 51 percent (174) oppose it, and 36 percent (122) do not know enough about it.

With race as a factor, the poll found 53 percent of whites oppose CRT in schools, while 21 percent of black respondents and 36 percent of Hispanics oppose it as well. Support for CRT among racial groups was 16 percent, 37 percent, and 22 percent, respectively. Among whites, 31 percent said they do not know enough about CRT to say, while 42 percent of black respondents and 41 percent of Hispanics said the same.

Among the 272 18-34-year-olds polled, 24 percent (66) support CRT in schools, while 40 percent (110) oppose it and 35 percent (96) said they do not know enough to say.

In late October a Washington Post poll showed “education” was the top issue for Virginia voters in the governor’s race, ultimately won by now Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (R), who supported parents battling woke school boards intent on promoting the teaching of CRT concepts in schools.

A Rasmussen Reports survey in June found 43 percent of 900 likely U.S. voters said CRT will make race relations “worse,” while 24 percent said it would make relations “better.” Additionally, 16 percent said they were “not sure.”

