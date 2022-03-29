Statistics Used by California to Justify Ethnic Studies Requirement Exposed as Flawed

A pair of studies used by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and fellow Democrats last year to justify legislation requiring high school students across the state to complete an “ethnic studies” curriculum have been exposed as inconclusive at best.

According to a news release, analysis by statisticians Richard Sander of the University of California Los Angeles and Abraham Wyner of the University of Pennsylvania revealed ” that the beneficial claims [for ethnic studies] are wholly unsupported by the evidence. The data, they say, could just as easily be argued to show a harmful effect from the course as a

beneficial effect – but the soundest scientific conclusion is that the two original studies show nothing at all.”

The ethnic studies curriculum generated a great deal of controversy, including over claims of antisemitism, and reports that the curriculum suggested students learn about radical left-wing Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Gov. Newsom claimed last year, in signing Assembly Bill 101 to mandate the ethnic studies curriculum, that “a number of studies have shown that these courses boost student achievement over the long run — especially among students of color.”

But as Sander and Wyner reported in the online Tablet magazine Monday, the “studies” to which he referred did not show that at all (original emphasis):

The studies—one from 2017 by Thomas Dee of Stanford University and Emily Penner of University of California, Irvine, the other a follow-up from 2021 by Dee, Penner, and Sade Bonilla of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst—purport to show that ninth-grade students who took an ethnic studies course in San Francisco public schools experienced dramatic short-term and long-term academic benefits. The studies also make the stunning claim that the ethnic studies course causes an average increase of 1.4 GPA points, miraculously turning C students into B+ students.