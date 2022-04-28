Eighteen-year-old Noble Rasmussen is a senior at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska, and has accomplished so much through hard work, including getting accepted to all five U.S. military academies.

“My friends and teachers have always known I’ve been a hard charger in my academic life at school, just getting things done as early as I can and just so I can have as highest grade as I can,” he said recently, according to KMTV.

He was named “Noble” for a reason, Cheri Rasmussen, his mother, explained.

She added that “He was a very disciplined young student from elementary to middle school to high school. I mean, homework and academics always came first before he went out and had fun with his friends.”

Thanks to his diligence, Noble was accepted into all five U.S. military academies: West Point, the Naval Academy, the Coast Guard Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, and the Air Force Academy.

Now, his accomplishments will send him into the Air Force, where Noble received a “full ride” scholarship, as KMTV noted.

The United States Air Force Academy’s website said it produces the country’s “best leaders of character.”

“From the application process, to the first day of Basic Cadet Training, to final exams, the Academy seeks out and trains cadets to adhere to qualities of moral excellence,” the site read.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Congressman Don Bacon expressed his excitement for Noble, describing his accomplishment as “very rare,” then adding, “I’m even more thrilled he picked the Air Force Academy.” Rep. Bacon (R-NE) himself served in the U.S. Air Force, where he rose to brigadier general and wing commander.

After getting his private pilot license in a Cessna 172, Noble said he enjoyed being in the air and would prefer it to being on a boat or with the army.

According to the young man’s parents, his academic, athletic, and leadership skills helped him become an ideal candidate for the programs.

“All those things put together has been the package that the academies have been wanting, so we’re real proud of him,” Kirk Rasmussen, his father, commented.