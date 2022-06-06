Pizza Hut in Danger of Boycott After Promoting ‘Drag’ Book for Children

Pizza Hut is in hot water for promoting a book about “drag kids” as social media users speak out about the move, Fox News reported Sunday.

“Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke,” ACT for America Founder Brigitte Gabriel wrote Thursday:

Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 3, 2022

In another post on Sunday, Gabriel urged followers to enjoy a pizza at a local shop.

“Pizza Hut is woke pizza, order local instead!” she stated:

Pizza Hut is woke pizza, order local instead! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 5, 2022

Pizza Hut recently promoted the book titled Big Wig about a little boy who dresses up in “drag” and dons a magical wig as part of its children’s reading incentive program, Breitbart News reported Saturday:

BOOK IT! is a reading program, sponsored by the pizza chain, directed towards children from pre-school to sixth grade, or ages four to twelve. It awards a free one-topping pizza if they are able to meet a monthly reading goal. Big Wig was promoted in the summer reading program Camp BOOK IT!

The Libs of TikTok Twitter account shared images on Thursday depicting the book’s cover and other titles:

.@pizzahut sponsors a program which incentivizes kids in PreK-6th grade to read books. This week, one of their suggested books is “Big Wig.” A book about a child who becomes a drag performer. pic.twitter.com/5FTQC5ubCo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 3, 2022

Social media users expressed their opinions of the promotion, one person writing, “So aside from terrible pizza we have another reason to never walk into Pizza Hut again.”

“Pizza Hut will no longer have my business,” another replied.

The Breitbart News report continued:

Promoted alongside Big Wig in the summer reading program were two other books with LGBT undertones to coincide with Pride Month, which is celebrated by the left in June. Be Amazing, written by Desmond Napoles, is about “the history of the LGBTQ community,” the website of Macmillan, who published the book, writes. As Breitbart News’s John Nolte wrote in 2018, Napoles, aged 11 at the time, was filmed at a New York gay bar dressed in drag while dancing in front of adults.