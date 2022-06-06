Pizza Hut in Danger of Boycott After Promoting ‘Drag’ Book for Children

This Jan. 24, 2017, file photo shows a Pizza Hut in Miami. Pizza Hut has reached an agreement with one of its largest franchisees to close 300 underperforming U.S. restaurants. NPC International, a Leawood, Kansas-based franchisee, announced the agreement Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in a bankruptcy court filing. (AP Photo/Alan …
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
Amy Furr

Pizza Hut is in hot water for promoting a book about “drag kids” as social media users speak out about the move, Fox News reported Sunday.

“Pizza Hut has gone full woke, now we must make them full broke,” ACT for America Founder Brigitte Gabriel wrote Thursday:

In another post on Sunday, Gabriel urged followers to enjoy a pizza at a local shop.

“Pizza Hut is woke pizza, order local instead!” she stated:

Pizza Hut recently promoted the book titled Big Wig about a little boy who dresses up in “drag” and dons a magical wig as part of its children’s reading incentive program, Breitbart News reported Saturday:

BOOK IT! is a reading program, sponsored by the pizza chain, directed towards children from pre-school to sixth grade, or ages four to twelve. It awards a free one-topping pizza if they are able to meet a monthly reading goal. Big Wig was promoted in the summer reading program Camp BOOK IT!

The Libs of TikTok Twitter account shared images on Thursday depicting the book’s cover and other titles:

Social media users expressed their opinions of the promotion, one person writing, “So aside from terrible pizza we have another reason to never walk into Pizza Hut again.”

“Pizza Hut will no longer have my business,” another replied.

The Breitbart News report continued:

Promoted alongside Big Wig in the summer reading program were two other books with LGBT undertones to coincide with Pride Month, which is celebrated by the left in June. Be Amazing, written by Desmond Napoles, is about “the history of the LGBTQ community,” the website of Macmillan, who published the book, writes. As Breitbart News’s John Nolte wrote in 2018, Napoles, aged 11 at the time, was filmed at a New York gay bar dressed in drag while dancing in front of adults.

On Saturday, author Nick Adams also encouraged followers to boycott Pizza Hut.

“What they’re doing with this children’s book club in trying to entice kids to be able to earn a free pizza by listing a book about drag queens that is just beyond the pale. Absolutely disgusting,” Adams stated:

“It is pandering to the extraordinary and extreme left that are hell-bent on destroying our culture and our society and our country,” he concluded.



