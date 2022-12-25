A school resource officer and anonymous donor made Christmas wishes come true for three children in Ocala, Florida, this week.

The moment School Resource Deputy Paul Hahn was informed the three children who attend Maplewood Elementary School wanted bicycles, he immediately began formulating a plan but knew he could not do it alone, Ocala-News reported Friday.

That is when a generous anonymous donor stepped in with a donation and the pair made the students’ dreams come true by giving two of them hot pink bikes and the other a blue and black bike to enjoy.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the children standing next to their shiny Christmas presents with huge smiles on their faces:

Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Paul Hahn received information that three students at Maplewood… Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 22, 2022

“Thanks to folks like these, dreams and hopes come true,” one social media user commented, while another wrote, “Such proud, beautiful smiles! This is awesome!”

“What a wonderful heartwarming story. These are the kind of stories we need to hear more often. Thank you officers and donors,” yet another person commented.

According to Parent Circle, riding a bike is very beneficial when it comes to a child’s health and “is a great cardiovascular exercise.”

“It also helps to alleviate stress, which can prevent psychological health problems in children. It helps with improved muscle strength, strong bones and better co-ordination. Cycling also improves motor skills and helps with balance,” the site read.

In its social media post, the sheriff’s office commented on how it loves serving the young people in the community while also expressing gratitude to those who helped make the wishes a reality.