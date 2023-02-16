Pacific University Oregon (PUO) is facing a federal civil rights complaint after hosting several events that appear to exclude white people on the basis of their race.

The complaint, which was filed on January 25th, points to six different incidents of alleged discrimination at events that were held exclusively for “BIPOC,” a term that means black, indigenous, people of color.

The suit was filed by Mark Perry, a University of Michigan Flint emeritus economic professor, who has filed numerous similar complaints at other schools.

Perry commented on the university’s “race-based discrimination” in a statement to College Fix, remarking:

“The university’s multiple cases of illegal race-based discrimination suggests that they are either unacceptably unaware that this type of racial discrimination is illegal or they are instead inexcusably unconcerned about unlawfully violating the civil rights of certain groups of students (whites/non-BIPOCs).”

Perry also noted that his complaint against PUO cites “six different BIPOC-only, no whites allowed programs, social events, forums and graduation ceremonies for faculty, staff and students.” The complaint alleges that the school violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which “prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin in any program or activity that receives federal funds or other federal financial assistance.”

One of the events cited in the complaint is a “BIPOC Faculty and Staff Hoopla,” which Perry’s complaint notes “was a BIPOC only event.” There’s also the October 2022 BIPOC Mentorship Program Open House, which Perry also says was “a BIPOC only event.”

There was also a weekly event titled “BIPOC Let’s Talk: A Confidential Space for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color to Talk, Find Support and Establish Community.” Perry’s complaint states that the event was “exclusively for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous & People of Color) students while illegally excluding non-BIPOC students and discriminating against them on the basis of their race, color and/or national origin.”

In fact, the university’s own website stated that the event was “not intended for white-identified allies.” Yet another event, a BIPOC Virtual Alumni Forum, excluded white people. “Our alumni who identify as Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color are invited to virtually join us to connect and discuss the future of Pacific,” a description of the event read.

Perry’s complaint also cites two other events, a BIPOC graduation celebration and an off-campus event for BIPOC members of the school community. Though the last two events fall outside of the 180 day time constraint for filing with the Office of Civil Rights, Perry hopes to demonstrate a pattern of discrimination by Pacific University Oregon.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.