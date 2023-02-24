Austin, Texas Schools to Host ‘Pride Week’ Celebration

Texas’s Austin Independent School District (AISD) is set to celebrate “pride week” to celebrate the LGBT movement.

“Every year, to celebrate LGBTQIA+ students, staff and families Austin ISD hosts its own Pride Week, a time to highlight the district’s commitment to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment,” the Austin Independent School District website states.

Pride week, which will take place in the district from March 20th to March 25th, has a different theme every day of the week, including “Pride and You — Creative Expression,” “Differences are Awesome,” and “Local Pride and Spirit Day,” among others.

Students and staff are told to “please visit your campus front office to pick up Pride and Ally stickers, posters, flags, pronoun buttons and more!”

A poster advertising pride week, which comes in English, Spanish, Burmese, Arabic, German, Vietnamese, and Pashto editions, features what has been dubbed the “progress pride flag.” The spinoff of the original pride flag also includes a blue, pink, and white to symbolize transgenderism, as well as black and brown to symbolize those who are black and Hispanic. There’s even a portion of the flag with a yellow triangle and a purple circle, which intends to symbolize those who intersex.

The school district website also encourages community members to attend the Austin pride parade in August to “continue to increase the visibility of AISD as a district that welcomes all students and staff, in a safe, supportive learning environment.” AISD’s website also links community members to a video from the 2018 Austin Pride Parade, where members of the districts joined the march.

AISD includes nearly 75,000 students, along with 79 elementary schools, 18 middle schools, and 13 high schools.

The Texas Family Project (TFP) commented on AISD’s planned Pride Week, telling parents, “It is up to us to protect our children from the Anti-Family Left, the evil forces that align with it, and the indoctrination school administrators are pushing on our kids.”

The organization also inquired, “Why are grown adults encouraging kids to celebrate sexuality with them?” and, “When did schools become more about gender ideology than learning ABCs and 123s?”

“Why are taxpayers being forced to fund the indoctrination of our most impressionable and vulnerable Texans?” TFP also asked.

The organization, which says that it is “fighting to make Texas families the most powerful force in Austin by building a political calvary of pro-family forces,” added, “If your child isn’t in Austin ISD, I’d challenge you to do some digging and be sure that pride weeks aren’t being planned in your child’s respective school district.”

“Now is the time to become heavily involved in your child’s education,” TFP also told parents.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.