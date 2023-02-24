A student brutally beat a teacher who took away his Nintendo Switch, continuing to attack her after she had been knocked unconscious, a report from Florida’s Flagler County Sheriff’s Office reveals.

The Sheriff’s Office explains in a Facebook post that “Deputies assigned to Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, were alerted to a paraprofessional employee being physically attacked on campus.”

Their post goes on to note that “Upon arrival, deputies located the female paraprofessional on the ground with severe injuries after an unprovoked attack by a male student.”

A security camera caught graphic, disturbing video of the vicious attack. The student can be seen charging up the teacher, pushing her to the ground and knocking her unconscious before stomping on her and punching her several times.

He also reportedly told authorities that he will “beat her up” anytime the teacher attempts to take away his game.

The 17-year-old student, who is 6”6’ and 270 pounds, was taken into custody and charged with Felony Aggravated Battery and Bodily Harm. “The student stated that he was upset because the victim took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class,” the post also explains.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” said Sheriff Rick Staly, who also added that “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident.”

Staly also noted that “[t]hankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid” before authorities could arrive at the scene.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Cathy Mittlestadt stated “Creating a safe learning and working environment on our campuses is critical. Violence is never an appropriate reaction.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.