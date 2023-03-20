The University of Notre Dame is set to hold an event on “trans care” and “abortion care” in violation of Catholic teaching.

The Catholic University’s gender studies department is hosting an event titled “Trans Care + Abortion Care: Intersections and Questions,” on March 20th. The event, which is part of a speaker series called “Reproductive Justice: Scholarship for Solidarity and Social Change,” will feature pro-abortion activist Ash Williams.

The event description describes Williams as “a Black trans abortion doula, public intellectual, and abolitionist community organizer from Fayetteville, NC.”

“Ash has been vigorously fighting to expand abortion access by funding abortions and training other people to become abortion doulas. He works as a consultant for a reproductive justice consulting firm called Black Feminist Advisors,” the description also adds.

Abortion is referred to as a “moral evil” in the Catechism of the Catholic Church. “This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable,” the Catechism reads, also saying that it is “gravely contrary to the moral law.”

“The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life,” the Catechism also explains.

President Bill Dempsey of Sycamore Trust, an alumni organization that defends the university’s Catholic identity, told the College Fix that Notre Dame is engaged in a “scandal of the first order through its promotion of abortion through two pro-abortion panels, with more on the way.”

He also added that “This flouting of the commitment of the university to ‘uphold the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death’ illustrates the fault lines that have opened at Notre Dame in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision turning the abortion issue back to the state legislatures.”

Dempsey stated that he believes the gender studies department “took advantage of the university’s academic freedom policy under which departments are free to sponsor discussions of issues in which panelists may oppose Church teaching.”

The department has also “ignored the requirement that it not be seen as endorsing such opposition and that it ensures the Church’s voice is not drowned out,” he says.

“In sum, we have a Notre Dame academic unit, with the support of a wide array of departments, promoting an action Pope Francis has condemned in the strongest terms,” Dempsey also charged before also adding “Notre Dame has a strong pro-life community, but the pro-abortion element in the faculty has become ever more aggressive in pressing their opposition to the Church.”

The event will also feature Jules Gill-Peterson, who the event description explains wrote “the first book to shatter the widespread myth that transgender children are a brand new generation in the 21st century.” Gill-Peterson is also “a General Co-Editor at TSQ: Transgender Studies Quarterly.”

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported that the University of Notre Dame was also set to host an event on “queer holiness,” leading one student to state that there “is a strong contingent of Catholics still fighting on our campus, but I fear their numbers will continue to dwindle in coming years as they become increasingly demoralized and silenced by progressives for holding traditional Catholic values.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda Quips She ‘Thought of Murder’ to Fight for Abortion Rights



Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com