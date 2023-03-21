The Ohio State University (OSU) requires diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) statements from those applying for jobs at the College of Engineering.

OSU requires applicants to the College of Engineering to provide a diversity statement, with an application portal for a faculty position in nuclear engineering explaining “The search committee will ask all applicants to provide a written statement that describes your commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

It goes on to say, “Please provide specific examples such as teaching and/or mentoring students from underrepresented backgrounds, outreach activities to underrepresented groups, or conducting research that address social inequities.”

John Sailer of the National Association of Scholars tweeted out a rubric used to judge DEI statements. For a statement to receive a “four,” the highest ranking, one must be “comfortable talking about race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and other identities, specific actions taken to decrease bias and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and most also demonstrate “ongoing commitment to learning and action.”

DOCUMENTS: The Ohio State University’s College of Engineering requires diversity statements for jobs in computer engineering, architecture, and even nuclear engineering. Conveniently, it lists a rubric for evaluating these statements right on its website. pic.twitter.com/CqPgQ5Tg8f — John Sailer (@JohnDSailer) March 7, 2023

Some Republican legislators have taken action to combat the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda on college campuses. Ohio State Senator Jerry Cirino recently introduced Senate Bill 83, which would bar the use of ideological litmus tests in the hiring processes for public universities.

“This is not a political issue for me. This is not conservative or liberal,” Cirino explained to the Columbus Dispatch. “This is making sure students are exposed to different theories.”

Meanwhile on the other side of the country, those applying for custodial positions at Eastern Washington University were also required to submit diversity, equity, and inclusion statements.

The job description told applicants that the university, as “an equal opportunity employer with a multicultural staff and student population,” is “interested in how your qualifications prepare you to work with diverse faculty, staff, and student populations representing various cultures and backgrounds that may be different from your own.”

RELATED: McWhorter–‘Equity’ Is a ‘Dehumanizing’ ‘Weasel Word’ for ‘Token Black’



Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com