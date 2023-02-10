Applicants for custodial jobs at Eastern Washington University (EWU) are required to submit a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement, Campus Reform first reported.

The duties of the job include “a variety of custodial, housekeeping, and general maintenance functions to maintain the cleanliness and care of state agencies’ [sic], facilities, and institutions,” according to an EWU employment opportunities posting.

Interested applicants must submit a “diversity response.” The description explains that the university, as “an equal opportunity employer with a multicultural staff and student population,” is “interested in how your qualifications prepare you to work with diverse faculty, staff, and student populations representing various cultures and backgrounds that may be different from your own.”

“You will be asked to attach a diversity response as part of the online application process,” it says before going on to say, “Please describe how you will apply an approach that is supportive to the diverse needs, including universal access, of our students, faculty, staff, and the public.”

The role pays between $35,064 and $39,372 according to the job description.

The website also includes a land acknowledgement, which reads:

Eastern Washington University resides within the traditional homelands of the Spokane People and other tribes who are connected through their shared history of this region. This land holds their cultural DNA and it is their Ancestors who are here and bring forth the knowledge of this place—the knowledge that comes from the land.

Campus Reform points out that the measures appear to be the result of the university’s 2018-2023 Diversity Strategic Plan. Goal four of the plan is to have an “active diversity recruitment plan” while one policy of the initiative is to review “applicant and interview pools to ensure diversity of the candidate pool.”

