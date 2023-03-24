The North Dakota House passed a bill that would ban the use of preferred pronouns that do not correlate to someone’s sex in public schools and state agencies.

The legislation, which was already passed by the North Dakota State Senate, was approved by the House by a vote of 60 to 32. The legislation now awaits a signature from Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican.

In April 2021, Burgum vetoed legislation that would have barred men from competing in women’s sports. Burgum has not, however, publicly stated whether or not he supports this legislation to prevent the use of incorrect pronouns.

The effort in North Dakota comes as a long list of other states takes legal and political action to fight gender ideology and defend children from transgender propaganda.

In Missouri, Attorney General Andrew Bailey issued an emergency regulation on medical interventions for gender-dysphoric children, such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex change surgeries. Bailey told Breitbart News that he is going “on offense” and will leave “no stone unturned” in the defense of children against leftist gender ideology “masquerading as medicine.”

Meanwhile, in the neighboring state of Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee recently signed legislation banning sex change operations, cross-sex hormone treatment, and puberty blockers for minors. He also signed legislation banning drag performances on public property and in the presence of children.

In Kentucky, lawmakers in the State House passed a bill to prohibit healthcare professionals from attempting to medically transition minors, which would “require an investigation of any report of provision of gender transition services to a person under the age of 18 years” and also “require revocation of the provider’s license if confirmed and termination of public funding for a public employee.”

Meanwhile, Iowa’s State Senate passed legislation that bars students from using bathrooms that don’t correspond with their biological sex. In addition, Wyoming recently became the 19th state to ban men from women’s sports.

