Students serving as resident assistants (RA) at Baylor University had to take a course on “cultural humility” that was based in Critical Race Theory (CRT).

The course syllabus, obtained by Campus Reform, reveals that students were taught some of the core tenets of CRT.

The class was officially titled “Christian Leadership in Residential Communities,” and it included a section on cultural humility which discussed topics like “Default Settings,” “Examining Marginalized Voices,” and “Racial Identity Development Unconscious Bias.”

During the “default settings” lesson, students watched a presentation from Rob Engblom, the Associate Director for Resident Learning. During the presentation, Engblom stated “It can be hard for us to acknowledge or see a reality around us that we have not been able to perceive before,”

He also argued that moving past a “default setting” might be “particularly challenging in the next few weeks for … white students.” He went on to explain “This could be harder for you because you may be exposed to concepts or ideas or experiences that you didn’t know exist.”

Engblom quoted from a book called “White Awake: An Honest Look at What it Means to be White,” saying “Our peers of color are forced to experience this reality that we sometimes fight against.”

Students were also required to read Peggy McIntosh’s “Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack,” one of the most popular works asserting that white people enjoy racial privilege. The belief is a core tenet of CRT.

One worksheet that was used in the course discussed “marginalized” and “privileged” groups. It also asked students to use a “social identity wheel” to discuss their racial and sexual identities.

One student told Campus Reform that How to Fight Racism was one of the most surprising reading assignments, explaining that “the author immediately accuses conservatives of racism and being against democracy.”

The student discussed the course more broadly, saying, “I thought that maybe it would just be a ‘be accepting of all residents’ type [of] thing, but it was critical race theory!”

