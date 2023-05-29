WATCH: CUNY Law Valedictorian Blasts ‘White Supremacy’, ‘Israel’, ‘Fascist NYPD’, ‘Military’

Fatima Mousa Mohammed, the valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at the City University of New York’s (CUNY) law school, used her speech to attack the law as a tool of “white supremacy,” and to attack Israel and the police.

In a video released late last week by the publicly-funded school, which reportedly attempted to hide the speech, Mohammed congratulated her classmates on enduring the coronavirus pandemic, and then went on a rant.

Mohammed praised CUNY for supposedly recognizing that “the law is a manifestation of white supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world.” The crowd then applauded.

Here in its entirety is the vitriolic, evil, antisemitic @CUNYLaw commencement address from Jew hater Fatima Mohammed. Unimaginably, it is even worse than last year's hate spewed by Nerdeen Kiswani. No wonder CUNY Law, under state investigation, tried to hide this video. pic.twitter.com/nKCe1Kx2sc — SAFE CUNY (@SAFECUNY) May 28, 2023

She attacked “the facade of legal neutrality” — an idea straight out of Critical Legal Theory, the antecedent of Critical Race Theory, which claims the law is not neutral and that ideas like “truth” and objectivity are frauds.

She described American society as “an empire with a ravenous appetite for destruction and violence,” but hit her biggest applause line in praising CUNY for defending the right to oppose “Israeli settler colonialism.”

She congratulated CUNY for supporting “BDS” — boycott, divestment, and sanctions, a radical and antisemitic movement that seeks to isolate Israel — and described Israel’s existence as an “ongoing Nakba” (“catastrophe”).

In a vaguely antisemitic statement, Mohammed declared that on the issue of “Palestine,” “our morality will no longer be purchased by investors,” implying that Jewish donors to the school might have wished otherwise.

Mohammed went on to decry CUNY — despite her earlier praise — for allegedly continuing “to train and cooperate with the fascist NYPD, the military, that continues to train IDF [Israel Defense Forces] soldiers.”

Critics denounced Mohammed’s speech, with one joking that Mohammed might soon be a judicial nominee to the federal bench.

She'll be a U.S. District Court judge before you can turn around. https://t.co/uR2MQ1I2oZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 29, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who also came in for criticism during Mohammed’s speech, responded Monday on Twitter to the growing public furore surrounding Mohammed’s incendiary remarks:

I was proud to offer a different message at this year’s CUNY law commencement ceremony — one that celebrates the progress of our city and country, and one that honors those who fight to keep us safe and protect our freedoms, like my uncle Joe, who died at age 19 in Vietnam while… https://t.co/vGRKntgH0G — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 29, 2023

CUNY’s John Jay has been seen in recent years as a hostile environment for Jewish students.

